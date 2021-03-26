Report highlights problems in state's COVID-19 response

OKLAHOMA CITY — Inadequate and ineffective contact tracing efforts, shifting risk criteria, and an antiquated state health system unable to compile and publicly report COVID-19 data hampered the ability of municipalities, businesses and school districts to respond to and develop mitigation strategies, a legislative oversight board found.
The report released Thursday by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency found that the lack of public transparency about COVID-19 outbreaks hurt the ability of Oklahomans to make data-driven decisions regarding how to interact within their communities and local economies. It also complicated efforts to determine the necessity of COVID-19 mandates and business closures.
“Contact tracing, when utilized effectively, is a highly valuable resource and tool for providing government leaders with the real-time metrics and information they need to address evolving health emergencies,” the report said.
The data collected by the state either lacked in substance or was withheld, misaligned or never developed for public consumption, the report found.
Unlike neighboring states, Oklahoma’s state health officials did not make outbreak data publicly available or identify high-risk COVID-19 settings despite apparent plans to do so.
LOFT analysts also noted that as COVID-19 cases grew by 205%, the State Department of Health’s contact tracing efforts dropped 65%.
During a legislative hearing Thursday, State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, said in rural Oklahoma many residents were not as concerned about the virus because their lifestyle isn’t as compact as it is in urban areas.
She said constituents had legitimate concerns about how contact tracing was conducted, and thought the federal guidelines were too prohibitive upon the lifestyle in rural areas.
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim health commissioner, said the state’s contact tracing efforts faced pushback from some Oklahomans who refused to provide information about who they had been in contact with or where they had been. Some refused to quarantine. He said opinions on the benefits of contact tracing varied based on where people were located.
He said contact tracing should be a core competency, but the sheer number of cases presented difficulties. By May 2020, the state’s contact tracing system was overwhelmed.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also changed contact tracing guidelines several times during the pandemic, he said.
State privacy laws, which are stricter than national ones, limited the ability of the agency to share the data collected, Frye said.
Several municipal leaders told LOFT officials that the information provided by the Health Department was not sufficient to guide local decision-making and to formulate policies, the report found.
School districts in particular struggled to use the state’s data. A Health Department map provided only showed the capacity to handle cases and didn’t help craft informed policy decisions, analysts found.
Education officials noted that as COVID-19 spread worsened, the Health Department altered its “high risk” criteria for its color-coded alert map and communicated inconsistent metrics and mitigation strategies, LOFT officials said.
State and local school leaders instead turned to a map developed by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association in order to craft mitigation strategies.
Districts that relied on that organization’s map were able to remain open for in-person instruction longer during the pandemic, the analysis found.
“Having publicly accessible and accurate data available to Oklahoma’s education community would have assisted parents and families in making decisions for their students and could have resulted in more efficient policy responses to COVID-19 and school instruction,” according to the LOFT report.
Frye said the state is trying to hire epidemiologists in each region to help municipalities develop health strategies on a local level.
But the report also noted that the state Health Department was grappling with an “outdated and overburdened technology platform” that contributed to the struggle to accurately collect and report data.
Despite being flagged as “a risk” more than a decade ago, replacement of the PHIDDO system was not made a priority, the report said.
PHIDDO is supposed to be able to track communicable diseases like Ebola, flu, mumps and sexually transmitted diseases and then make the information available to health officials statewide in an effort to slow the community spread. Data received by the system was up to two weeks old, and the program regularly crashed during routine functions, the report found.
“We were working in crisis mode when this happened,” Frye said. “The PHIDDO system that was in place was an archaic technology and was never developed in a way that could handle a pandemic. It could not keep up with the numbers.”
Frye said the pandemic has highlighted areas of the public health system that need improvement.
He said there are plans to replace PHIDDO, but it will take time to transition.
“I want to just be able to flip a switch and get rid of PHIDDO, but it just doesn’t work that way,” he said.
He said the system is a complex disease-reporting system that uses legacy technology that needs to be upgraded and replaced. But there are many parts to the system other than COVID-19, like a grant program, death certificates and ensuring hospitals and laboratories have continued access.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
