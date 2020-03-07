Oklahoma Blood Institute is teaming up with Oklahoma’s News 4 to renew life by offering donors who give blood before spring break a special gift.
On Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, all donors who give blood at any Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center will receive a free Redbud seedling and a “Save the Humans” T-shirt, as well as a voucher for one free admission to Frontier City. Seedlings are provided by Oklahoma Forestry Services and will come with planting and care instructions.
Donors can donate at the Oklahoma Blood Institute Donor Center at 1930 Stonecipher Blvd. in Ada.
Seedlings can be planted as a symbol of new life, to honor or remember someone who has received blood, or as a reminder that the simple act of blood donation has a mighty impact. Each blood donation saves up to three lives.
Spring break and the weeks following it present significant challenges to the blood supply for local hospitals.
“People tend to get out of their normal routines of giving blood when the kids are out of school,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But accidents happen, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need life-sustaining blood. We urge all healthy adults to take an hour of their time to donate before they leave town or get busy with spring break activities.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute maintains the blood supply for more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities statewide. Every drop of blood is provided by volunteer blood donors. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling 877.340.8777 or visiting obi.org.
Seedlings will be available while supplies last. A photo ID is required to give blood. Ages 16+ (16-year-olds) must weigh 125 or more pounds and provide parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh 125 pounds or more. 18+, 110 pounds. Frontier City voucher must be redeemed online at yourbloodinstitute.org. Valid only for successful blood donors. Valid one day only March 14-22 and on these select dates: March 28-29 and April 4-5. Not valid for special events or park exclusives. Ticket has NO CASH VALUE. Please check Frontiercity.com for dates and hours of operation.
