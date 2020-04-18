There are certain bellwether moments in history that most of us can remember like it was yesterday.
I thought of this as we approached the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.
Many really big days stand out, like 9/11 or the day Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.
Certain other historic moments seem to stick in my memory.
I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing, for example, on the day John Hinckley tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. I was waiting at Eisenhower Junior High School in Lawton to pick up my sister and drive her home from school. I heard the news on the radio, and she and I then spent the rest of the day watching network news about it.
I vividly recall the night I heard that Princess Diana had died. I was staying at a friend’s house in Norman and couldn’t sleep.
When the space shuttle Challenger exploded, I was working as a young news photographer at The Shawnee News-Star, and since I worked the evening shift, the first I saw of it was when I picked up some photos from the Associated Press photo printer in the newsroom.
There has been a lot of news to cover and witness for me in my career as a news photographer.
So it was on the morning of April 19, 1995. Within an hour of the event, my editor wanted me to drive to Oklahoma City. I listened to the scanner as I drove through every police district, and it was non-stop conversation about the bombing. Periodically, a fire truck or a police vehicle would race past me en route to the scene, some coming from the far reaches of southern Oklahoma.
At the scene, I saw journalists, politicians, law enforcement and first responders, many of whom I knew.
1995 was at the very start of the digital camera era, and I didn’t have one yet. In fact, most of the images I made in 1995 were on black-and-white film, since my newspaper seldom used color photographs.
The Associated Press had taken some very preliminary steps into digital photography, and I recall that their photographer used the infamous Nikon/Kodak NC2000, a six-pound behemoth that produced barely-usable images, but it did produce them immediately.
At The Daily Oklahoman, as it was known at the time, photographers shot color negative film exclusively, and scanned their film for the daily newspaper.
“We had four different scanners at that time,” Doug Hoke, Director of Photography at The Oklahoman, said. Hoke was a staff photographer there in 1995, and was assigned to scan the hundreds of images their staff produced from days of covering the bombing.
“I basically spent two weeks doing nothing but scanning film,” Hoke added. “Only a couple of the photographers knew how to use all four scanners, and I was once of them.”
A real consideration for me was managing film on deadline, and without a darkroom tech or an assistant, every four rolls of film I shot equaled 25 minutes in the darkroom. I recall shooting about 16 rolls of film, or about 500 frames, and those 16 rolls represented most of the film I carried with me every day.
Hoke said The Daily Oklahoman had several film processors, so they were able to shoot and process more film than I was able to at The Ada News.
The rest of that day, and the days that followed, were quieter, more pensive, more reverent days, since something as sobering as a terrorist bombing had happened practically in the neighborhood.
