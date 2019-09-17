The Ada News would like to ask our community to keep the Long-Morriss family in their thoughts and prayers during this, their time of mourning. Marissa Long-Morriss and her family have been a huge part of our newspaper for decades. Marissa worked many years for The Ada News, alongside her mom, grandpa, grandma, aunts and uncles, before leaving to start Air One Inflatables. Marissa passed away Sunday in Oklahoma City. We will miss her beautiful smile and all her funny stories.
Marissa started at The Ada News in 2003, at the age of 16, running skipped papers. Upon graduation from high school, she moved on to college and took on the role of full-time classified sales rep. We spent many days listening to her stories. They were so animated and funny. Mostly stories of Gracie and her toddler ways. Most of the time, we were all in tears from laughing so hard. We shared prom, her first car, the birth of her children, her first home and so much more. But, the story of her engagement was the best moment.
A large fire truck came, sirens roaring, to the front door of our office. We saw all of the firemen rushing toward our building as the last one ran to her on our curb. During all of the confusion, he got down on one knee with a ring. The lucky gentleman was Bud Morriss. The photos Richard Barron took that day were our front page story the next morning.
We were so blessed to have such a dedicated family working for us. From her mom, grandma, grandpa, sister and many aunts and uncles along the way, then and now.
Funeral services for Marissa will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Ada First Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Swan Hill Cemetery in Ada.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel.
