The pink ribbon is an international symbol of breast cancer awareness. Pink ribbons are meant to express moral support for women with breast cancer. Pink ribbons are most commonly seen during October — National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
As an older person, your breast cancer risk increases with age, and about a third of female breast cancers are diagnosed in patients aged older than 70. (Male breast cancer is a rare cancer that forms in the breast tissue of men. Though breast cancer is most commonly thought of as a disease that affects women, breast cancer does occur in men.)
When detected early, breast cancer is treated successfully 98% of the time. Researchers continue to make impressive gains in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.
However, breast cancer in seniors remains a very potent disease because older women tend to not follow the recommended schedule to undergo annual mammograms. Recent statistics suggest that women are skipping annual mammograms, the key procedure in screening.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to discuss screening with your physician.
Wear your pink ribbon in support of your friends and family who have faced or are facing this disease. Most importantly, do not to skip your yearly exam. Be reminded when you see the pink ribbon that this cancer can be detected early.
