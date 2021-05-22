Relay for Life for Pontotoc County is scheduled for June 4 at Norris Field in Koi Ishto Stadium at East Central University.
Relay For Life is an annual walk-a-thon meant to raise funds and awareness about cancer, sponsored by local groups and by the American Cancer Society.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Cancer survivors can get meals beginning at 5:30 p.m. as they enter the stadium. Survivors can sit and enjoy their food and event in a designated area. The boxed meals will be provided by Santa Fe. Drinks will be provided by Ada Coca-Cola.
Organizers say they will have most of the traditional Relay pieces; a survivor recognition lap, music and testimony from members of Trinity Baptist Church, and a luminaria (remembrance ceremony) at 6:45.
The event should last about two hours. Closing ceremonies are slated for 7:15 pm.
"This will be a simplified Relay for Life, but we will have our traditional ceremonies," one of the organizers, Trevor Sutton, said. "Relay for Life is a most worthy cause and celebration of life. I don’t know if there is anyone who has not been affected by cancer. I would highly encourage our community to come and honor those we have lost, those who are currently fighting, and those who have overcome this terrible disease."
Those interested can register and find more details. www.relayforlife.org/pontotocok.
Additionally, survivors and caregivers can RSVP for the event by contacting Relay's co-chair, Holly Wheeler, at 580-399-5092.
In the case of a rain-out, people can get updates on Relay's Facebook page. There is also an event created under “Pontotoc County Relay for Life.”
Pam Kanuch’s e-mail is Pam.Kanuch@chickasaw.net.
Sutton can be contacted at 580-320-5546.
