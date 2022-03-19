Reininger honored at DRS People with Disabilities Awareness Day

RyJan Reininger from Midwest City was honored with the 2021 Oklahoma School for the Deaf Student of the Year award on March 8 at People with Disabilities Awareness Day by Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services
Oklahoma Senator Brenda Stanley (District 42) prepared and presented a citation to Reininger who lives in her district.
RyJan Reininger excels in studies and athletics as a member of academic and robotic teams and top player on the football, basketball and track teams.
“The teachers describe RyJan as a model student who strives to do his best in school,” the nomination for his award noted, “Recently, he volunteered to give up his nomination for homecoming king to another student who (has) special needs.”
Commission for Rehabilitation Services Vice Chair Jace Wolfe, Ph.D., and DRS Executive Melinda Fruendt presented the People with Disability Awareness Day award before a capacity crowd.
“I wanted to comment and just say thank you to the staff, my teachers, my friends and family,” Reininger signed in American Sign Language. “I am incredibly honored by this award.”
Reininger’s parents are Johnny and Roshea Reininger.
DRS reports that 555 participants attended the agency’s 26th People with Disabilities Awareness Day event, which was held for the first time at Oklahoma History Center.
Sixty-five exhibitors shared information from 12-3 p.m. during the free disability resource event that preceded the award ceremony.
Organizers coordinated 14 teams who visited legislators and elected leaders at the state Capitol prior to the event.
