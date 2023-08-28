East Central University is partnering with the City of Ada and Ada High School for a homecoming weekend on Sept. 22-23.
“With Ada High Football on Friday and ECU Football on Saturday we thought why not plan for the parade of all parades this year,” states ECU President Wendell Godwin.
“I am so excited for the support we have received from our community — ECU Alums, AHS Alums, the Chickasaw Nation, City of Ada, Ada Main Street and many others who are making this weekend possible.”
This collaboration, themed “All Roads Lead Home,” marks the first year that ECU and Ada High School have combined homecoming events to honor the impact they have each had, and continue to have, on the history and heritage of Ada and surrounding towns.
Area business, organizations, youth groups and civic organizations are encouraged to participate on Saturday, Sept. 23 at noon. There is no entry fee, but registration is required.
Whether you wish to walk in the parade, feature a float, drive a vehicle or ride a horse, all are welcome and encouraged to participate.
For those attending the parade, plan to stay to shop and play on Ada’s Main Street. There will be activities on Main and Rennie from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. including activities for kids, mini carnival rides, food trucks, and Touch-a-Truck.
For a complete list of homecoming festivities and to register for events visit ecok.edu/2023HC, or call the ECU Office of Alumni Relations at 580-559-5724.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.