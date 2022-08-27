Registration open for ECU Homecoming Golf Tournament

Entries are now being accepted for the 2022 East Central University Homecoming Golf Tournament. The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club in Ada. The popular event is a homecoming staple and features a four-man scramble format. The entry fee is $125 and includes lunch at Oak Hills Country Club.
The event begins with teams and individuals checking in and lunch starting at 11 a.m. Individuals can the golfers’ lunch for $20. The 18-hole tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Golfers can register online at ecok.edu/HCGolf2022 or call the ECU Office of Alumni Affairs at 580-559-5651. Mulligans will be available for purchase during check in and each golfer will receive two drink tickets.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams. Each golfer will receive a gift bag. The entry deadline is Monday, Oct. 17. Last year’s event featured a full field of 72; early registration is suggested.
“Thanks to our generous sponsors and golfers, we are able to provide funding for many different kinds of support for ECU students,” said ECU Alumni Association President Lacy Grammer. “The funds raised at the tournament go toward scholarships, grants for student organizations, funds for students to travel to conferences and competitions, alumni events, and other activities.”
Local business and organizations are invited to provide promotional items for the golfer gift bags and to donate or sponsor a set of four prizes for the winning teams. A variety of sponsorship packages are available. They can be found, claimed, and paid for online at ecok.edu/HCGolf2022, or call 580-559-5724 for more.
“Our goal is to have a sponsor for each of the 18 holes,” Grammer said. “The sponsorship is only $100 and is a great way to display your support for ECU.”
“The golfers are always amazed at the variety and diversity of the sponsors,” she added. “They really do notice and appreciate the ones who make this event possible.”
