Entries are being accepted for the 2023 East Central University Golf Tournament, which will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club in Ada. The popular fundraiser is a homecoming tradition for ECU.
The entry fee is $125 and includes 18 holes of golf and lunch at the Oak Hills Country Club, along with one ticket to the Homecoming football game.
“Due to the support of our sponsors and golfers, we are able to provide funding for so many different causes that benefit our students at ECU,” said ECU Alumni Association President Lacy Grammar. “Like last year, the funds raised from this tournament will be put towards future alumni events, scholarships, grants for student organizations, travel and conference expenses for students, and an assortment of other events that benefit the university and student body.”
Registration for the tournament will begin at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. At the conclusion of the tournament all players are encouraged to stay for lunch and awards.
Alums and community members are encouraged to sign up at www.ecok.edu/HCGolf2023. A variety of sponsorship packages are also available for local businesses and organizations. For more information call 580-559-5724 or email alumni@ecok.edu.
