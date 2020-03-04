Registration is open for the 2020 Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference, April 30-May 1 at the WinStar Convention Center in Thackerville.
The conference is open to the public at no charge. The deadline to register is April 13.
This year’s Dynamic Women’s Conference is themed “Empowerment through Culture.” It will recognize the strength and leadership of Chickasaw women from all walks of life and salute their valuable contributions, talents and skills.
The two-day conference features powerful speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.
Distinguished Chickasaw women will serve as panelists. In conjunction with the conference, artworks showcasing the Art of the Chickasaw Woman will be exhibited at the WinStar Convention Center.
The current Dynamic Woman of the Year, Merry Monroe, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. Monroe dedicated nearly 50 years of her life to serving Native American students.
The conference will be live-streamed at Chickasaw.net/DynamicWomen.
Visit Chickasaw.net/DynamicWomen to register. For more information, contact Kati Cain at 580-272-5520 or Kati.Cain@Chickasaw.net.
