Registration open for 4-H golf tournament

STILLWATER – Golf enthusiasts who are interested in supporting the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program can do so by taking part in the 22nd Annual Clover Classic Golf Tournament.
Oklahoma 4-H Foundation staff members will host this popular event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Gaillardia Country Club in Oklahoma City.
The Clover Classic began as a way to not only raise funds for the 4-H youth in the state, but to also give donors the opportunity to come together for a fun day of fellowship and golf. All proceeds from the tournament will go to support the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program. These funds provide hundreds of opportunities to the Oklahoma 4-H youth in the form of educational programs, scholarships and awards.
“The Clover Classic is the largest generator of unrestricted funds for the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation,” said Jered Davidson, Oklahoma 4-H Foundation board of directors vice president. “With more than 140,000 youth impacted each year by the 4-H program, these unrestricted funds are becoming more and more important to provide additional support for 4-H educators, program specialists and volunteers with the resources necessary to deliver quality educational programming and have a positive impact on Oklahoma’s youth.”
The Clover Classic offers five different sponsorship levels. Players may register in either teams of four or individually. For more information on how to register for the Clover Classic, visit the golf tournament page at oklahoma4hfoundation.com/clover-classic.
The Oklahoma 4-H Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to support programs, scholarships, awards and activities while increasing public awareness of the many benefits of 4-H. For more information on how you could help support the 4-H youth of Oklahoma contact Milford Jenkins, Oklahoma 4-H Foundation executive director, by phone at 405-744-5390, by email at milford.jenkins@okstate.edu or visit our website at www.oklahoma4hfoundation.com.
