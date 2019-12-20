OKLAHOMA CITY — Hunger never takes a holiday. Through the end of the year, all donations to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma are matched dollar for dollar, up to $600,000, thanks to gifts from APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The Holiday Match helps ensure that the Regional Food Bank can distribute an average of 50 million pounds of food each year to a network of 1,310 community-based partner agencies. Donations to the Regional Food Bank receive the maximum charitable tax benefits available.
With every dollar donated to the Holiday Match, the Regional Food Bank can provide eight meals to those living with hunger. Once the match is met, each dollar still helps provide for four meals.
“Making a difference in our community and helping those in need is extremely important to our employees and part of our company culture,” said Doug Lawler, chief executive officer of Chesapeake Energy Corp. “The Regional Food Bank is instrumental in providing food to the hungry in our state, and we are proud to join them in meeting the needs of Oklahomans this holiday season.”
One in four Oklahoma children go to bed each night not knowing where their next meal is going to come from. Children like Nola, a student at a metro school who receives food before weekends and holidays, thanks to the Regional Food Bank’s Backpack Program.
“When you don’t get dinner at night, you’re still hungry and when you’re hungry, your belly starts to rumble,” she said. “I love the beef sticks in the backpack.”
Last school year, the Regional Food Bank provided more than 2.8 million meals to nearly 42,000 chronically hungry children through its Food for Kids Programs.
“With their generous gifts, our donors help us to provide hope to the thousands of Oklahomans who live with food insecurity,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The holiday season provides the perfect opportunity to make a donation and join the fight against hunger in Oklahoma.”
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season at the Chesapeake Energy Giving Tree. The festively decorated tree is located on the west side of the company’s campus at 6100 N. Western Ave. Visitors are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Regional Food Bank. Chesapeake Energy employees recently donated approximately 500 pounds of food during the lighting of the Giving Tree.
To make a tax-deductible donation to the Holiday Match campaign, please visit rfbo.org/give or call 405-600-3161. Donations may also be mailed to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Holiday Match PO Box 270968, Oklahoma City, OK 73137-0968.
