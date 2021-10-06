Regional bound
ADA [ndash] Services for Nancy L. Saunders, 69, of Ada, are 2 p.m. Friday, at Criswell Chapel, Mickey Keith will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Stonewall.
