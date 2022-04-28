Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every ten years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative, and county commissioner districts.
Redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal. Population shifts have caused some necessary changes to Pontotoc County Commissioner lines. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling place.
Voter Identification cards, along with polling place information, have been mailed to all voters registered at an address assigned to a different County Commissioner district. Early Voting and Absentee mail voting is available to all voters for their convenience;
If a voter has not kept an address of residence updated, the letter will be returned to the Pontotoc County Election Board office as an undeliverable mailing.
Voters can use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information. The June 28 Primary is the next election, and the polling place changes will be in effect.
Voters with questions should contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or at pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13th, Ada, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
