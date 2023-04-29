It is National Library Week, and you are invited to rediscover the Ada Public Library.
Most of us have memories of going to a library as a child. Many of those memories center around quietly hunting for a book to checkout for the dreaded book report. Books that may or may not be read….let’s just plead the fifth. Libraries today are very different. They are wonderful places of adventure where you can experience new things, exchange ideas, discuss community issues, and expand your knowledge and understanding.
Our extensive children’s programing includes multiple activities each week. In addition, our summer reading program will kick off soon. It starts June 1 through July 29 and has over 80 activities and events available. Upcoming adult activities include book discussions, declutter workshop, Flamenco guitar concert and canvas painting. All these programs are free to the public. Yes, you heard right. FREE!!
We are often asked, “Since so much has moved to the internet, are libraries really needed?” My response is, “Yes, Yes, a resounding YES!” We are needed now, more than ever! With so much information available, Librarians are navigators to help you find what you need. Unlike search engines that point users to the information they “think” you want, based on search history and related paid ads and sponsorships, Librarians’ only objective is to get information YOU want. In addition, patrons have free access to Ancestry.com, Investor’s Business Daily, and BrainFuse, which provides online one-on-one tutoring, just to name a few resources.
And do you remember the stereotypical Librarian, peeking over their glasses passing judgement on the person in front of their desk? We may still peek over our glasses when ourvision isn’t what it used to be, but your Library Team is open to everyone’s informational needs. Yes, sometimes the information we need is challenging or even embarrassing. Never fear, your Library Team is here. We provide information, not judgement. Confidentiality is taken seriously. And, while we haven’t heard everything, we have come close.
You’re probably saying this sounds great but who wants to dig through dark, dank, aisle after aisle of old, dusty books that smell of mold and mildew. Guess what? While we still have books on shelves, we are constantly reviewing items to make sure they are in good condition and relevant. Things patrons want to read. Our collection of materials consists of over 60,000 items with new items arriving daily. In addition, there are standing orders for our most popular authors, so we get them the week they are released. Books are also now available in both regular and large print. *** Just a little tidbit of information, when we have a copy of a popular book donated and it is in better shape than what is on the shelf, we switch them out. After all, everyone, loves the feel of crisp, new pages.***
At the Ada Public Library, patrons won’t find just books on shelves. The Ada Public Library belongs to a consortium that has a collection of over 78,000 eBooks with items being added daily. If the Library doesn’t have what you are looking for, patrons have the option to put in a request to see if the book can be bought and added to the collection or we can ask one of the thousands of libraries in the United States if they will loan it to us. The possibilities are limitless.
The Ada Public Library has evolved over the years and our goal remains the same: facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge. Today, the Ada Public Library is a bustling place where talking is encouraged, checking out a movie is possible, and YOU are always welcome.
