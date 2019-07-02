Don’t let their size fool you. Pontotoc County has some rodeo stars in the making.
The National Little Britches Association has been teaching girls and boys sportsmanship and the spirit of fair competition through rodeo events since 1952. In all, more than 2,600 kids from 33 states compete in NLBRA rodeos each year. They compete for prizes such as saddles, buckles, scholarships and cash at local rodeos and national final events.
In Pontotoc County, those lessons are learned through participation in the Red River Little Britches Rodeo Association, whose members take every lesson to heart.
The Red River Little Britches have earned a spot to compete in the 2019 Nationals July 2-7 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.
“They competed in 22 rodeos from Aug. 2018 through June 2019, and they had to qualify for The Red River Finals and the national finals,” proud rodeo mom Misti Ray told The Ada News in a recent interview.
Red River Little Britches Co-Founder Tobi Martin describes the team as a tight-knit family.
“Our motto is, ‘Be dangerous.’ Because you aren’t just facing one of us, but all of us,” Martin said. “Our rodeos are not just another rodeo.”
Martin, along with some of the rodeo moms, has grown up in the atmosphere of the rodeo world and passed the enthusiasm for the sport on to the kids.
“Practice, dedication and repetition is what it has taught me,” 10-year-old Ryland Jones said.
A majority of the kids agreed that their favorite part of the rodeo were the events they competed in, describing those events as “fun.”
“All of them together do barrel racing, pole bending, the flag racing and goat tying and a couple of the older girls do trail,” Ray said.
Martin is molding these young girls and boys into competitors for the rodeo and the world itself. Teaching them to work together, have healthy competitions and treat others kindly, Martin enjoys watching the kids succeed.
“I get to watch the kids grow up and I know when they leave my hands, they will either go pro at UPRA or be a regular cowboy,” Martin said.
With dedication and hard work, the kids have collectively won around 30 buckles and more prizes this year alone.
“This is the first season (Ryland and Reagan) are competing with Little Britches, so being able to qualify for nationals is a big deal,” mom Tiffany Jones said.
Competitive age groups include the Little Wranglers, ages 5-8; Junior Boys, ages 9-13; Junior Girls, ages 9-13; Senior Boys, ages 14-18; and Senior Girls, ages 14-18.
Bodey Ray
Bodey Ray, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from Ada, said the rodeo events push him to be better and work harder.
So far this year, Bodey has won the following titles:
• 2019 Junior Boys All Around Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Junior Boys Flag Racing Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Junior Boys Goat Tying Reserve Champion.
Savannah McCown
Savannah McCown, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Fittstown who has been participating in rodeo events since she was 5 years old, says her favorite part of rodeos are just being with her friends.
So far this year, Savannah has won the following titles:
• 2019 Junior Girls Goat Tying Champion.
• 2019 Junior Girls Pole Bending Reserve Champion.
Rhemy Traylor
Rhemy Traylor, a 7-year-old second-grader from Latta, is participating in her first year of rodeo events. So far this year, Rhemy has been named a 2019 Little Wrangler Top 7 Finalist. Events are her favorite thing about rodeos.
Dalli Jo Carlos
Dalli Jo Carlos, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from Ada, said it feels good to win. Her favorite events are the events with poles — “Poles, that’s what you go around with horses.”
So far this year, Dalli has won the following titles:
• 2019 Little Wrangler All Around Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Pole Bending Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Barrel Racing Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Flag Racing Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Goat Tail Untying Reserve Champion.
Kodie Pinley
Kodie Pinley, an 8-year-old third-grader from Ada, said she likes everything about the rodeo, but, “I like barrels the most because my horse just knows what to do in barrels.”
So far this year, Kodie has won the following titles:
• 2019 Little Wrangler All Around Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Pole Bending Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Barrel Racing Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Flag Racing Champion.
• 2019 Little Wrangler Goat Tail Untying Champion.
Jodi Mcfarland
Jodi Mcfarland, an 8-year-old third-grader from Fittstown, said that winning awards makes her feel good, and “I kind of practice a lot.” So far this year, Jodi has been named a 2019 Little Wrangler Top 7 Finalist.
Ryland Jones
Ryland Jones, a 10-year-old fifth-grader from Latta, was very passionate about the rodeo and vocal about what he did and did not like in his first season.
“I think the thing I like about the rodeo is mainly rodeo and friends, but also the positive Christian atmosphere and cowboy church,” Ryland said, adding what he disliked most. “Getting no times, I can’t stand it. It’s infuriating.”
So far this year, Ryland has been named a 2019 Junior Boy Top 7 Finalist.
Kurbie Pinley
Kurbie Pinley, a 7-year-old first-grader from Ada, said she has been participating in rodeos for one year. So far this year, Kurbie has been named a 2019 Little Wrangler Top 7 Finalist.
Ella Fortner
Ella Fortner, an 8-year-old third-grader from Latta, has also been named a 2019 Little Wrangler Top 7 Finalist.
“She enjoys rodeoing with (her) friends, likes going out with her friends and doing the best job they can do,” said Ella’s mom, Terra Fortner.
Addy McFarland
Addy McFarland, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Fittstown who has been participating in rodeos in since she was 3, said preparing her horse and practicing is the hardest part of the rodeo.
So far this year, Addy has won the following titles:
• 2019 Junior Girls All Around Reserve Champion.
• 2019 Junior Girls Goat Tying Reserve Champion.
Reagan Jones
Reagan Jones, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from Latta, is competing in her first season of the rodeo.
“The rodeo teaches me mostly responsibility and the importance of taking care of my horse,” Reagan said.
So far this year, Reagan has been named a 2019 Little Wrangler Top 7 Finalist.
