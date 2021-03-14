Roff Elementary students competed in the Red Ribbon Week Art Contest. State winners pictured from Roff are first grade student Bradalyn Pinley, Principal Larry Johnston, and fourth grade student Brayla Grinstead. Both children won their age categories and received a Jim Thorpe medal, a certificate from the Governor and a printed copy of their artwork.
Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign.
