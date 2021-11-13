Recycling event to take place at Chickasaw Community Center

The Chickasaw Nation is hosting a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on America Recycles Day, Monday, Nov. 15, at the Chickasaw Community Center, 700 N. Mississippi, Ada, Oklahoma.
The event is open to the public at no charge. An industrial paper shredding truck will be on-site to allow for a large amount of paper to be recycled. Additional items including electronics, Styrofoam, tires, cardboard, aluminum, tin cans, plastics labeled #1-2 and white goods will be accepted.
More than a celebration, America Recycles Day is the only nationally- recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling. It is one day to make recycling bigger and better.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are many benefits to recycling, including reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills, conservation of natural resources and increased economic security by tapping domestic source materials. Recycling also saves energy, supports American manufacturing and creates well-paying jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries.
For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Environmental Services at (580) 272-5400.
A continuing endeavor
The Chickasaw Nation Reuse Center is open to the public year-round to help keep reusable materials from ending up in landfills, while offering clothing, housewares and building materials to the public at no charge. It is a public service available to everyone.
The ReUse Center, 2205 N. Broadway, has been open for more than a decade. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with special days of operation for Chickasaw citizens the first and third Monday of every month.
“The ReUse Center’s service is twofold,” said Chickasaw Nation Environmental Services Director Phillip Cravatt. “We’re providing for the community’s needs while preserving our resources by keeping material from the landfill. It’s a great service to the community as a whole, because anybody who goes is welcome to take what they need for no charge.”
The facility serves as a place where locals can donate new or gently used items for others to use. Donated items are put on display. During scheduled hours, everyone is welcome to peruse and select items to take home at no charge.
“We’re protecting our natural resources for future generations. That’s our goal,” Cravatt said.
In addition to individual donations, businesses, as well as civic and community groups, may drop off used building materials, office equipment, electronics, housewares and furniture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.