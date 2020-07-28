Recycling Centers will start accepting plastic again on Monday, July 27.
All four locations including The Recycling Center on 12th Street, and collection trailers located at 4th and Broadway, Cradduck and Kerr Lab and behind the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center will begin accepting plastic once again, along with cardboard, paper, aluminum and tin. Curbside recycling continues as well.
Please adhere to the following guidelines:
• #1 and #2 plastic jugs and bottles only
• Do not put your recyclables in plastic bags (plastic bags not recyclable)
• Please refrain from dropping glass at any recycling center or your curbside bin
For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
