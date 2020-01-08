OKLAHOMA CITY — Criminal justice reform advocates are hopeful that reclassifying Oklahoma’s felony criminal offenses will reduce prison populations and lead to more rational sentencing practices.
After more than a year of work, members of the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council handed lawmakers a proposal last week that suggests reclassifying all felony crimes and placing them into letter-designated categories.
The proposal seeks to classify offenses into 14 categories ranging from Category Y — for first-degree murder — to D3 — which includes crimes like bribery — in an effort to find a balance.
“Victims and defendants, as well as society at large, deserve clarity and consistency with regard to sentencing so there are clear expectations for everyone,” the 22-member committee wrote in its report. “In turn, corrections officials need the flexibility of credits to incentivize good behavior and rehabilitation while in custody.”
Recommendations include increasing mental health access and division programs, addressing domestic violence classification concerns and revamping the state’s blanket crime law that mandates offenders serve at least 85% of their sentence before being released.
“This year’s recommendations are a foundation on which we hope a future overhaul of the Oklahoma felony classification system can be built,” Attorney General Mike Hunter wrote in a Dec. 31 letter to legislative leaders.
The Republican is one of 22 members of the council that includes district attorneys, law enforcement, judicial and correctional professionals, lawmakers and business leaders.
As of 2107, Oklahoma ranked No. 2 in the nation in incarceration rates, the council noted. And, of the top 10 incarceration states, the top two — Louisiana and Oklahoma — do not follow a felony classification system.
Rather than automatically requiring offenders to serve 85% of their sentences, the sentencing severity could be lessened for first and second offenses, said committee member Robert Ravitz.
Ravitz, who also serves as Oklahoma County’s chief public defender, said he’s hopeful that officials will fine-tune the process over the next year. The system should not only impact the prison population but also create a more rational sentencing curve that everyone can follow.
The council’s proposed recommendation removes most minimum punishments. Offenders could instead serve 75% to 10%.
“We believe this strikes a balance between fairness and flexibility,” the committee wrote.
Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said he welcomes the reclassification if it ultimately offers more honesty in sentencing. He’s a member of the governor’s Criminal Justice Re-entry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform — or RESTORE — Task Force that is probing ways to reduce incarceration and recidivism and improve other aspects of the criminal justice system.
Gibson said he’d heard from a district judge who lamented that she’d sentenced a man to five years in prison for an offense, but he only spent four months in jail.
“So if it provides a little bit more of truth in sentencing, if you will, I think that’s better,” he said. “If we’re going to be assigning people 30-year sentences, and they’re only going to spend three years in jail, then why are we not just assigning a three-year prison sentence and making sure they spend that time?”
The RESTORE Task Force is slated to release its own recommendations later this week.
“I really do believe that Oklahoma’s going to continue on a path of positive change,” said Rhonda Bear, who serves on the governor’s task force.
She said there’s a push to not minimize punishment for criminals while not handing out excessive sentences.
The Claremore business owner received a pardon in November from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, nearly 20 years after she served time in prison.
Bear said she spoke Monday with a woman who was just released from prison for trespassing. Homeless and sleeping in abandoned houses, she failed to pay those fines because she was impoverished.
“I don’t see people in our future going to jail for failure to pay, and I don’t see them going to prison for trespassing,” Bear said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
