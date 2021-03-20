Recipe for chocolate chip oatmeal cookies

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

dash of mace

1 cup shortening

1 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1 3/4 cup quick-cooking oatmeal

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1

Cream shortnening and sugar. Beat in eggs and milk.

Step 2

Stir in flour, baking soda, salt, and mace. Fold in Oats and pecans. Add chocolate chips.

Step 3

Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased cookie sheet.

Step 4

Bake 375º F 8-10 minutes.

