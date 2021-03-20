Recipe for chocolate chip oatmeal cookies

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
dash of mace
1 cup shortening
1 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
1 3/4 cup quick-cooking oatmeal
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions
Step 1
Cream shortnening and sugar. Beat in eggs and milk.
Step 2
Stir in flour, baking soda, salt, and mace. Fold in Oats and pecans. Add chocolate chips.
Step 3
Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased cookie sheet.
Step 4
Bake 375º F 8-10 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.