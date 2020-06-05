Readers weighed in on social media Thursday regarding the Black Lives Matter rally planned to begin at 5 p.m. today, with positive words for the cause, and practical concern about the heat. High temperatures are forecast in the lower 90s, with a heat index near 99. Others expressed concern about being in close contact with crowds in the midst of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“A peaceful demonstration is okay. I would be with them if I was able,” Jennifer Sanders said.
“Nothing wrong with a peaceful protest, we need change.” Penny Davis added. “We need to be heard for our future generations.”
“I will be there,” Joyce Nipps said. “My concern is how hot is it going to be.”
“Honestly, nothing scares me more than armed rednecks, so I’m grateful this protest has the protection and support of local law enforcement,” Kimberly Wren said.
Cynthia Mellon-Parsons was among those who supported the cause and the rally, but says she will sty away due to coronavirus.
“I won’t be going because of the COVID situation,” Mellon-Parsons said. “But I support BLM and I’d be happy to see local law enforcement standing against white supremacy.”
“I want to participate,” Angel Wood stated. “But since I have co-morbidity issues and can’t afford to get COVID-19, I’m staying home. I hope it is peaceful and feel it will be. My daughter will be there.”
Some on social media have changed their profile pictures in support of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody May 25, while others changed their pictures to the broader Black Lives Matter cause. Some used the #ICantBreathe hashtag.
Lindsay Collins simply said, “I support it,” while Karah Thompson added, “I’ll be marching tomorrow!”
From those who responded to our questions, support for the event was universally positive.
