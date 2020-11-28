Ranchers webinars to close year, begin 2021

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Ranchers Thursday Lunchtime series of teleconferences for the cattle industry will continue through the year-end holidays, Oklahoma State University Extension officials said.
The free events continue at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 through the Zoom online portal. Burke Teichert, retired vice president and general manager of Deseret Ranches, is scheduled to discuss heifer selection for improved lifetime productivity. Questions and feedback are encouraged.
Other topics in following weeks will include cowherd reproductive tract scoring, tools for fertility genetics, sire selection to minimize dystocia, artificial insemination (AI) and synchronization technology, and managing first-calf heifers through their second breeding season.
Registration for the Zoom webinars is required between events, hosted by the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. For more information, contact Dave Lalman, Extension beef cattle specialist, 405-744-6060.
The series will continue Dec. 10 and 17, then again – skipping the holidays – on Jan. 17, 14 and 21. All events are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.
Other guest speakers will include Dr. Richard Prather of Ellis County Animal Hospital, Jared Decker of the University of Missouri, Mark Johnson of OSU, Jordan Thomas of the University of Missouri and Dr. Adam Bassett of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.