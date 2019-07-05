Rally Point to hold Aug. 3 fundraiser

Redbud Farm and Vineyard in Washington is hosting an upcoming fundraiser for Pontotoc Veterans Rally Point, a local organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families.
“Veterans Night on the Vineyard” will take place Aug. 3 at the vineyard, 1692 E. Redbud Road in Washington. Participating veterans and their spouses will be transported to the event, which includes a tour of the vineyard, a wine tasting, a chef-prepared farm-to-table dinner and a keepsake photograph.
The idea for the fundraiser came from a conversation about things that couples could do together, said Susan Boehrer, who owns the vineyard with her husband, Terry.
“There’s something super romantic about being out in the vineyard and experiencing that,” she said Wednesday.
Boehrer said the couple’s son, Tyler Boehrer, and his wife, Cerina, are involved in Rally Point.
Supporting veterans
The event can accommodate only nine couples due to space limitations. People may recommend a veteran and their spouse for the event or sponsor a couple. Four levels of sponsorship are available:
• Warrior: $400.
• Gold: $200 to $399.
• Silver: $100 to $199.
• Bronze: $25 to $99.
People who sponsor a couple are helping veterans by making it possible for them to attend the event, said Desiree Blankenship, a spiritual healer and holistic life coach who works with Rally Point. At the same time, she said, donors are helping Rally Point with its mission of assisting veterans.
“You’re really giving twice,” she said.
For more information, contact Angie Engel at 580-399-5025, Cerina Boehrer at 405-311-9247 or Desiree Blankenship at 580-380-1844. People who want to make a donation and/or recommend a couple for the event may also send a message to Rally Point through the organization’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.