Raised beds can keep gardeners busy until spring

Langston Community Learning Garden kicked off with building of five raised beds at T G Green Park in Langston, OK. The initial building of the beds and filling with soil was on Friday, May 26. Over 70 individuals from the community came to assist with the project. Today, May 31 on World No Tobacco Day, members from the community again came together to participate in the planting of the vegetables and flower at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Partners for this event included: Qadosh Foundation, City of Langston, Langston University 4-H Club, OSU Cooperative Extension Center – Logan County, TSET Healthy Living Program, Healthy Living Grant, Stouts Greenhouse, Lowe’s and Golden Chick.Plants were donated by Stouts Greenhouse and included Cabbage, Brussels Sprouts, Cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers, squash and herbs.Qadosh Foundation, a non-profit organization started by Travis and Katie Hartfield. Students enrolled in the summer program will help to maintain the gardens and gather the produce for the community and use with educational programs at the summer program.