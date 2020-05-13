Rainy week ahead; severe weather less likely

Rain and a chance of thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Ada area Thursday through Saturday, but severe weather is less likely than in recent weather systems.
The local forecast calls for cloudy skies and warmer temperatures, with a chance of rain Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday and Saturday.
“Storms are expected to develop late in the afternoon Wednesday in the Texas panhandle and into western Oklahoma,” said Cheryl Sharp, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman. “What we expect to happen is for them to form into a line of storms and move east across the state.”
Sharp said that storms would probably not reach the Ada area until late in the evening.
“If they survive that far as severe storms, the main threats would be strong gusty winds,” Sharp said. “There’s a lower risk of severe weather for Thursday. A lot depends on what happens Wednesday night. Right now it doesn’t look like there’s enough of the usual ingredients for really strong thunderstorms.”
Forecasts for Thursday through Saturday include high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.