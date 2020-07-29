Rainy week ahead for Ada area

Rain and thunderstorms loom for much of the week for the Ada area.
Forecasts include a continued likelihood for rain, with occasional heavy rain and potential flooding throughout the week.
“We’ve had a shift in the regional weather patterns,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Erin Maxwell in Norman said. “We’ve also been very moist, as you might have noticed even before the rain started. The last few days have been pretty humid.
“At times, these thunderstorms have been creating outflow boundaries,” Maxwell continued, “which helped the continued development of rain and thunderstorms.”
Maxwell said this weather pattern is likely to continue for much of the week.
“There may be a few days where the Ada area could get some heavy rain,” Maxwell added. “There might be some localized flooding, especially if you have multiple days of rain over saturated ground.”
Maxwell said there is also a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday and Thursday night.
“For Ada it’s more likely Thursday night,” Maxwell said. “The main threat is strong wind gusts.”
