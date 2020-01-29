Adans faced another uncharacteristically soggy day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts by midday totaled nearly an inch, with additional rainfall forecast through Tuesday night.
Colder temperatures were forecast for today.
Thirty-day rainfall measurements at Ada’s Mesonet weather station indicated 4.85 inches, far above the average of just 1.85 inches.
“We are in an active weather pattern right now,” said meteorologist Vivek Mahale at the National Weather Service in Norman. “We’re getting good return flow when these systems pass through, and moist air moves north from gulf. We’ve had several systems like this recently.”
Mahale added that the 30-day outlook was for average temperatures and precipitation.
