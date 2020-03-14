The OKC Model Railroad Expo is celebrating its third anniversary the weekend of March 27-29 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in the Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Building.
The show will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Expo has over 25,000 square feet of floor space reserved for exhibits, vendors and seven operating model railroads. This show has grown from a small swap meet to an event that is eagerly anticipated by all model train and railroad enthusiasts in the region.
The show itself will encompass all areas of the railroad hobby. One will be able to see railroad memorabilia, toy trains, operating model railroads of various sizes and scale model trains.
Forty-seven vendors from across the Southwest will be displaying various products for those with even the slightest interest in railroading. Railroad memorabilia, railroad antiques, model railroad supplies, toy trains, railroad books and artwork will be among the many items displayed and sold by these businesses.
The show will also feature our third annual Great Train Show Giveaway. Every two hours and Saturday and Sunday, several door prizes and a complete model train set will be given away to children aged 12 and under. Last year, 12 very excited children went home with a brand-new train set. Sponsors for this event will include many of the vendors attending the show.
This year’s goal to reach as many Oklahoma families and invite them to share the timeless joys of the model railroading world, as well as the exciting past (and the future) the railroads that have helped to build our great state. The show celebrates the railroad’s influence on our state with displays and exhibit by the Oklahoma Railway Museum, as well as many of the model railroads which portray Oklahoma scenery and trains.
Admission is $8 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free.
For more information on the show itself, call 405-842-4846.
