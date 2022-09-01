Rachel’s Challenge, a nationwide program named after Rachel Scott, the first student to be killed in the 1999 Columbine School mass shooting in Colorado, came to Ada Schools Tuesday.
“I’m one of about 30 speakers who travel around the country sharing Rachel’s Challenge,” presenter Alex Jackson said Tuesday at the Ada High auditorium. “Rachel’s Challenge was started by the Scott family, who lost their daughter Rachel at Columbine.
“After she died, her family collected a lot of her journals and writings, and realized that something needed to happen with these writings,” Jackson added. “The things she did, reaching out to students and the stories that they were getting from people that she had interacted with, and how she had transformed their lives by doing little things; that was kind of the premise of her life, really.”
Ali Lawson, Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness And Resiliency in Education) for Ada City Schools, said, “The AWARE Program has brought in Rachel’s Challenge for presentations for the Junior High and the High School. The Principal at Ada Junior High, Scott Lowrance, had seen this program before when he was at another school, and felt like it was extremely important for our students to hear, because it kind of changes the culture and sets the whole tone for the school year. Just spreading kindness and the chain reaction... to be the change.”
“Rachel wrote an essay and she said if one person was willing to go out of their way to show compassion, then it can start a chain reaction,” Jackson said. “So our theme is creating a chain reaction of showing kindness and compassion, and sharing her story. Nine out of 10 times, most of the students, and adults as well, are able to connect with some part of her story. Either they connect with her or somebody that she reached out to.”
“Compassion is the greatest form of love humans have to offer,” Scott wrote in an essay entitled “My Ethics, My Codes of Life. “My definition of compassion is forgiving, loving, helping, leading, and showing mercy for others. I have this theory that if one person can go out of their way to show compassion, then it will start a chain reaction of the same. People will never know how far a little kindness can go.”
Rachel Scott was just 17 on the day she died.
“So that’s what I am sharing today,” Jackson continued, “are some of those writings, and then leaving the students with five different challenges for them to kind of implement into their lives; everything from eliminating prejudice to setting goals and dreaming big and choosing positive influences, and even being aware of the way they speak with one and other. Those are some of the challenges that we share that come from Rachel’s life.”
Fifteen people were killed in the Colorado massacre, including the two perpetrators. 24 others were injured.
