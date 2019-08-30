Rachel Royal promoted to senior case manager at McCall's

Rachel Royal has been promoted to senior case manager at McCall’s Chapel School, the organization announced Thursday.
Royal is originally from Roff and is a 2015 graduate of East Central University. She has served as a case manager at McCall’s since early 2018. While she will continue her present duties in her new role, she’ll supervise the overall case management efforts, otherwise known as the QIDP (Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals) program at McCall’s.
“Rachel has distinguished herself during her brief tenure here,” said McCall’s CEO John Long. “She represents all we seek in our employees: first and foremost, she’s committed to our residents — their development, health and happiness. She represents the next generation in our organization’s leadership.”
In her new leadership role, Royal will also have increased exposure statewide through various associations, representing McCall’s in the exchange of best practices in the ICF/IID (Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities) conversations.
McCall’s was founded in 1954 and presently serves the habilitation needs of 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Ada and Oklahoma City areas. McCall’s employs 306 staffers and is the 11th largest employer in Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.