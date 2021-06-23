The Chickasaw Nation sponsored annual Rabbit Run 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk will take place Saturday, June 26 at the Purcell City Lake near the Purcell Multi-Purpose Building, 1400 Chandler Road in Purcell, Oklahoma.
The 1-mile fun walk begins at 8 a.m., and the individual 5K at 8:30 a.m.
“We have multiple 5K fun runs within the Chickasaw Nation,” Beth Cartwright, Chickasaw Nation Health Coordinator said. “They are beautiful locations. The communities we have them in have shown support, and they are all well attended.”
Cartwright said this is a great 5K run for the whole family. While competition is encouraged, the runs are designed to educate and help families within the community acquire healthy lifestyles and habits.
“We have a lot of people who started walking these courses or just ran the 1-mile portion,” Cartwright said. “They have since worked up to running 5Ks. These runs are not intimidating and are family oriented.”
Strollers are acceptable, but pets are not allowed. After the run, custom race medals will be awarded to first, second and third place participants, according to age categories and gender.
This year there is also a virtual race option available that gives individuals the opportunity to run a 5K on their own time and submit the results online. This group of participants will receive a T-shirt, but won’t be eligible for placement medals.
To register for the virtual event visit RabbitRun5k.ItsYourRace.com/ParticipantList.aspx?id=6870.
Annually, each run continues to grow. Typically, hundreds of participants take part in the Rabbit Run. These include families sharing healthy lifestyles together, competitive runners, amateur running enthusiasts, running clubs and high school long-distance running teams.
This event is offered at no cost and open to the public. On-site registration will be available the day of the run. To pre-register, visit RabbitRun5k.ItsYourRace.com.
For more information, or to register, contact Beth Cartwright at (580) 559-0880 or email ChickasawRun@Chickasaw.net.
