Ada Early Childhood Center pre-kindergarten kids were treated to a visit from Darrell Thompson and his race car.
“We are looking at a race car for the letter R,” pre-k teacher Kathy Evans said. “The kid look inside and see what it all entails.”
“The weekly letter is R,” Thompson said, “so we’re just letting them all look over a race car, climb up, and grab ahold of the wheel, and get as much experience as they can.”
Thompson said his race car is an IMCA Modified car. He said he mostly races in Ardmore and Meeker.
AECC kids get to discover letters of the alphabet for the entire school year.
