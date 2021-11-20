Nine veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor Friday, Nov. 12 at Ada Baptist Village.
Honored at the ceremony, conducted by volunteers including Wathina Winters, Carla Moon, and Sherry Miller, were Gary Morris Balch, Roy Belew, Harris D. "Dewey" Dirrum, Jerry "Mike" Gray, Gerald H. Poe, Billy B. Rice, Ronald E. Siler, Rebecca Walker, and Wiley Winton.
Gray and Poe could not attend the ceremony. Poe's wife Rosemary Poe accepted his quilt on his behalf.
In 2003, a quilter named Catherine Roberts started the movement that became Quilts of Valor when her son was deployed in Iraq. Catherine had a dream one night. In her words, "The dream was as vivid as real life I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair.
"I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing."
The first Quilt Of Valor was awarded in November, 2003, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) to a young soldier from Minnesota. Since that first quilt, through the end of last month, October 2021, over 286,178 Quilts of Valor have been awarded.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
