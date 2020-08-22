Pursuit suspect charged with felonies

A man arrested Sunday after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit was charged this week with two felonies.
Tyler Layne Gillispie, 26, Ada, was charged Monday in Pontotoc County District Court with endangering others while attempting to elude peace officers and driving under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent.
On Aug. 14, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Walker responded to a house in the 300 block of South Stockton where he believed a wanted drug court fugitive was residing.
There was no answer at the residence, but Walker noticed a white GMC pickup in the driveway.
On Sunday, at about 4:30 p.m., Walker noticed the same pickup near the 600 block of North Mississippi Ave. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female, Walker said in a report.
“The (driver of the) vehicle turned westbound on East Sixth Street without using a turn signal and I activated my emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop,” Walker said. “The (driver) then sped up and I informed Central Dispatch that I was in pursuit of a white truck that I believed was occupied by Tyler Gillispie and (the woman with the warrant). I had also activated my siren by this time.”
Ada police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers joined the pursuit soon after.
Gillispie led law enforcement officers down many Ada streets, then into Byng before returning to Ada.
Reports indicate Gillispie drove over 100 miles-per-hour at times, and the chase lasted about 20 minutes.
“The truck turned back east and just before it reached the intersection of Mississippi and Arlington it hit a curb causing the left rear tire to deflate,” Walker said. “As it hit the curb, I backed off thinking that he could lose control and possibly wreck at that time. However, the truck did not wreck at that location and (Gillispie) continued eastbound. After a short distance from that intersection, he lost control and ran off the road and began to spin around. I attempted to slow down to a stop, however my vehicle had jumped a curb and due to the speed of travel and sudden stops, my brakes were not working at 100%. And, also due to the antilock brakes as well as it being in grass my vehicle continued to travel until it made contact with his vehicle causing damage to the front of his as well as my patrol unit.”
Gillispie and the woman were taken into custody after the pursuit came to an end. The woman was arrested for the warrant and nothing to do with the pursuit.
She told Walker that she tried to get out of the vehicle several times, but that Gillispie would not allow her to.
Walker did not suffer any serious injuries in the wreck. He and OHP Trooper Brian Bagwell suspected Gillispie was under the influence of intoxicants, so he was asked to take a blood test, to which Gillispie agreed.
The blood test was conducted at the scene in a Mercy EMS ambulance. It was mailed to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing.
However, Bagwell wrote in a court affidavit that “Gillispie had very rapid speech, exaggerated body movements, uncontrolled facial movements and admitted to being “high as (expletive).”
Gillispie’s bail was set at $50,000, and he remains in Pontotoc County Justice Center.
