A Stratford man with a history to running from the law is now accused of doing it again during a recent high-speed pursuit with local police.
In fact, it’s this history that led officers to just about the same path as the past for Tyler Nunn, 25.
This time it was in the early morning hours of May 6 when an officer saw a pickup truck travel through Stratford’s four-way intersection of state Highway 19 and U.S. Highway 177 without stopping.
That same officer reports hearing the truck’s engine “rev up” as the vehicle accelerated as the chase was on traveling southbound on U.S. 177.
From there the truck passed two vehicles while moving at more than 130 mph.
Recognizing the truck from a previous pursuit an officer figured out it was Nunn behind the wheel and the path he had taken before.
The driver nearly lost control of the truck on the loose gravel of a road it turned onto while traveling an estimated 85 mph.
When the truck turned again the history of this pursuit’s path became clear to officers.
“I realized that this is the same route Tyler had taken the last time he ran from Stratford police,” one officer reported.
Later Nunn was seen at the site where his truck ran into a tree while trying to make another turn.
Instead of stopping Nunn approached the officer before then attempting to away. He is reported to have then stopped returning to his truck where he sat inside of the vehicle.
At first Nunn is reported to have continued to resist but was taken into custody when other Stratford and even Lighthorse officers arrived.
“When you get fired from the department I’ll come find you,” Nunn is alleged to have said to the one Stratford officer, who said it was taken as a threat.
It was back on March 30 when Nunn was involved in another pursuit with Stratford police. The case is still pending.
Going back to 2020 it was Nunn who failed to stop in another pursuit with police. That chase ended when the vehicle went into a ditch. Later that year the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor count.
In the most recent charge Nunn was given a $50,000 bond.
