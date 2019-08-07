Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident and an individual who allegedly led Ada police on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday.
Records indicate an Ada police officer spotted two cars parked on the westbound side of West Third Street around 11: 06 a.m. Tuesday, with an individual standing at the driver’s-side window of one of the cars. As the officer’s patrol car approached the parked cars, the individual left the driver’s-side window of the car they were standing beside and got into the other car. As the officer drove past the cars, he reported noticing a “very faded temporary paper tag, which was unreadable” on one of the cars. The officer reported that due to the actions of the individuals and the faded paper tag, he turned around to investigate further. But as he turned around, both cars drove off.
Records indicate the officer approached the car displaying the paper tag as it traveled southbound near Ash Avenue, where the car was already traveling “at a very high rate of speed.” The officer reports turning on his lights and sirens in an attempt to catch up to the car, but he decided to end his attempt to catch the car due to “the high rate of speed (he was traveling) in a residential area with people out on the street and cross traffic (nearby).”
The officer reported last seeing the car near ninth or 10th streets.
Records indicate moments later, another Ada police officer spotted the car traveling westbound on Sandy Creek Drive and gave pursuit, with other law enforcement agencies joining in to assist.
The pursuit came to an end when Ada police officers, Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers caught up with the driver at Golden’s Gas and Grill at state Highway 3W and County Road 3510. Authorities report the driver may have damaged his vehicle during the pursuit when he went off-road and struck a large rock.
The identity of the driver and other details surrounding the incident have not yet been released by Ada police, citing an ongoing investigation into the incident.
No one was injured in the incident.
