In observance of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, April 11-17, The Ada News spoke to 911 dispatchers located in the Ada City Hall Annex.
Central Dispatch is the nexus of public safety communications in Pontotoc County. Dispacters sit in a darkened room, surrounded by nearly a dozen flat-panel computer monitors that provide information from the nature of the calls they answer, the locations of firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and police officers, to live weather radar.
"Anyone can call us, and we will assist them to the best of our ability," Senior Dispatcher Veronica Young, an Ada dispatcher for six years, said. "If they want to report a dog in the street, we can send our animal control officer. If they have something more serious, if they need medical services, we can send EMS. Or if they've got a grassfire, we can send a (volunteer) county fire department. We stay pretty busy."
Young said Central Dispatch always has at least two dispatchers on duty at any time, and prefer to have three when they can, especially during busy shifts.
"We take turns working different frequencies," Young said, motioning to dispatcher Tiffany Dease, seated to her left.
"I've been here since last July," Dease said. "I dispatched for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office for a year before that."
Dease said she loves dispatching.
"Typically on day shift, depending on the day of the week, it can be fairly calm in the morning," Dease added. "As the day goes on, it tends to get a little busier. That's usually the part of the day that I really enjoy, when we're really busy. I like every aspect of the job, taking the calls, both emergency and non-emergency. There's so much that goes into it."
"After spending 21 years as a firefighter, I transitioned to dispatch," Daniel Manuel, 911 Dispatch Manager, said. "I have the utmost respect for dispatchers and recognize that they are true first responders. I am very proud to say that our responders and citizens are much safer because of the dedication of these highly trained professionals."
According to Manuel, Ada/Pontotoc County 911 is the only Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) in Pontotoc County. They dispatch for the local police department, the local sheriff’s department, local EMS, and all of the fire departments in Pontotoc County. According to 2010 Census results, Pontotoc County had a population of 37,490 within our 720 square mile response area. The City of Ada is the county seat for Pontotoc County. As of 2010 Census results, Ada had a population of 16,804. Ada city limits only covers an area of 19.72 square miles. 97% of the response area is outside of Ada City Limits. They typically answer around 17,000 911 calls a year, 63,000 non-emergency calls a year, and transfer about 20,000 calls a year.
"Dispatchers are an integral part of our public service team," Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said. "Without them we’re a car missing a wheel and we’ll never reach our destination. I very much appreciate our dispatchers and call takers and their part in helping our team to be professional and successful. We have one of the best teams in the state and in our country. I extend my thanks to you all during this National Dispatcher’s Week."
While 911 is available to everyone in need of emergency services, there are some things 911 can't help with, including spam phone calls from out of state, and utility emergencies.
"They're free to call our non-emergency number," Young said. "We can get you in contact with someone who can help."
Central Dispatch 's non-emergency number is 580-332-4466.
The official mission statement of Pontotoc County 911 is, "to enhance public safety by providing the most reliable, efficient, and clear communications to every agency, department, and citizen in Pontotoc County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.