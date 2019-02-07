A celebration of the life of Dr. Stanley “Dr. Stan” Nnochirionye will be held tonight at the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the campus of East Central University. The popular retired professor was well known in Ada for his work in youth soccer and many activities. The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. with live music from local Caribbean band Sky Juice beginning at 6:30 pm.
Organizers describe the event as “a huge party” to recognize and remember Dr. Stan.
Alongside those who have been invited to speak, organizers encourage all who wish to share their memories of Dr. Stan to do so either from the stage or via a video posted on a special web page.
A scholarship fund has been established in Nnochirionye’s name through the ECU Foundation by his family and friends. This event will serve as a kick-off to help raise money for the scholarship.
“We really feel like Stan would love this event,” said longtime friend Pat Fountain. “We will be laughing, crying, singing, dancing — we will be remembering a good man and all the wonderful things he did for so many people.”
A funeral mass will be held for Nnochirionye at 11 a.m. tomorrow at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dr. Stanley Nnochirionye Day
Citing Nnochirionye’s many “distinguished” and “significant” contributions to the Ada community, Councilman Guy Sewell issued a signed proclamation officially commemorating Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, as Dr. Stanley Nnochirionye Day in the city of Ada.
From his birth in Nigeria through his immigration to the United States, Sewell chronicled the path that led Nnochirionye to Ada, noting his many accomplishments and contributions along the way.
Nnochirionye was the first coach of the East Central University women’s intercollegiate soccer team. He was the founder of the ECU soccer club where he coached for more than 20 years. He was recognized as one of the top soccer authorities in the region. He was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Ada Boys and Girls Club and the Central States Communication Association and was an advisor for the Sigma Tau Alpha Fraternity at ECU. He also served as a volunteer for LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma and was a past member of the Ada Rotary Club. Nnochirionye was recognized as Ada’s Distinguished International Citizen of the Year in 2007.
For his contributions to Ada and to ECU, Sewell wrote, and “on behalf of the citizens of the city of Ada, (we) extend our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Stan for his many years of service to our community.”
