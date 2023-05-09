Public Records

Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from Monday, May 1, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023.
Felonies
Lacey Nichole Hobson, 35, Ada, obtaining property by false pretenses and false, ficticous or fraudulent claims against state.
Andre Taylor Mosley, 30, Ada, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Steven Jacob Sweet, 38, Ada, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Amanda Jane White, 41, Ada, embezzlement of rental property.
Misdemeanors
Mason Cole Black, 24, Roff, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Justin Clour, 34, Phoenix, Arizona, uttering a forged instrument.
William Elliott Grotts, 28, Konawa, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Shelby Ann Keene, 25, Fittstown, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Johnny R. Speerbrecher, 41, driving under suspension.
Asiza Dawn Standridge, 28, Ada, driving under suspension.
