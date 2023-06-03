Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from Monday, May 29, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023.

FELONIES

Kristy Lea Glover, 54, Ada, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Kortnie Nichole Stevens, 22, Ada, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Eric Zain Tillery, 18, Allen, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Brittany Ann Watham, 33, Ada, child abuse.

MISDEMEANORS

Jimmy Dale Arles, 43, Sulphur, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).

Eric Zain Tillery, 18, Allen, domestic abuse - assault and battery.

