Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from Monday, May 29, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023.
FELONIES
Kristy Lea Glover, 54, Ada, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Kortnie Nichole Stevens, 22, Ada, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Eric Zain Tillery, 18, Allen, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Brittany Ann Watham, 33, Ada, child abuse.
MISDEMEANORS
Jimmy Dale Arles, 43, Sulphur, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).
Eric Zain Tillery, 18, Allen, domestic abuse - assault and battery.
