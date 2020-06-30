Amanda London and Trinity Roe are 2020 Practical Nursing Graduates from Pontotoc Technology Center in Ada. They recently had the opportunity to create a service project, which provided them with the opportunity to develop a presentation to promote community awareness of Meningitis, something they feel strongly about.
The project allowed for them to go beyond their lessons in the classroom and spread awareness on a larger scale. They distributed maroon ribbons, put together a video and created a Facebook page titled, Meningitis Awareness 2020, where they reached more than 5,000 people. In March, they took their project to competition at the state level with HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), where they placed second in their category. In June, the pair submitted their material to the HOSA International Leadership Conference, where they placed first in their category, making them International champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.