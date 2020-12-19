Pontotoc Technology Center practical nursing students serenaded Irving Community Center drive-through lunch recipients with Christmas carols Wednesday.
"Our student organization is Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA)," Julie Williams, practical nursing instructor, said. "These students are practical nursing students. We have come today to sing some carols for the folks her are coming to pick up their meals. Since we can't go in in person, we're just doing it outside."
Despite bone-chilling cold, the group seemed to have a terrific time.
"We have 20 students here today," Williams added. "We're just going around town to the nursing facilities and the senior citizens center to spread some Christmas cheer.
