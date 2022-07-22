Law enforcement and school representatives meet at Pontotoc Technology Center on Wednesday to discuss school safety.
Superintendents and/or school representatives from Pontotoc Technology Center, Ada, Allen, Byng, Latta, Roff, Sasakwa, Stonewall, Tupelo, and Vanoss, will meet with law enforcement representatives from Lighthorse Police, Ada PD, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as well as incoming District Attorney Erik Johnson to discuss plans and actions regarding school safety in the wake of current events.
The conference is intended to maintain open lines of communications and share knowledge to enhance the safety of district students.
