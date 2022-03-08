A Pryor man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon one mile north of Ada on State highway 99.
Nicholas R. Middleton, 36, of Pryor, Okla., was riding a 2002 Honda VTX 1800 motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle departed the roadway to the right and struck a telephone box.
Middleton was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries.
The incident was investigated by Trooper Heath Davidson of the Johnston/Marshall County Detachment of Troop F, who was assisted by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Mercy EMS, Air Evac and Ada Fire Department.
