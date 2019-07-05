NORMAN — Oklahomans gathered at Rep. Tom Cole’s office on Tuesday to protest the existence and reported conditions at migrant detention centers.
Dozens of protesters — around 65, according to the event organizer — rallied in front of the building where Cole’s office is located at 2424 Springer Drive in Norman. Some protestors went inside to voice their concerns. They carried signs calling for an end of the detention centers, which they referred to as “concentration camps,” and conditions at the centers, which have been widely reported in the media.
“This is genocide. It is current-day genocide,” Norman resident Paula Allen said. “They are targeting a specific group of people. They are ignoring every human right.”
Susan Miller, a retired professor of Native American studies, organized the event to coincide with hundreds of others planned through MoveOn, a liberal public policy advocacy group. The nationwide rally is driving a social media hashtag, #CloseTheCampsNow.
Protesters came from various towns in Cole’s district, Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District. Cara McCarty traveled from Amber, a town in Grady County, to take part with her step daughter, while her two younger boys stayed home.
“As a mother, that’s part of why I’m here,” McCarty said. “As a parent, I’m not comfortable with any of that happening.”
Miller said the reports of conditions at the various camps — such as overcrowding, people sleeping on floors, children separated from their parents, inadequate food supplies — got her attention. She handed around sheets of paper that had the United Nations definition of genocide on them, arguing that’s what the U.S. government is committing currently.
“It’s unheard of for people on this planet to do something like this,” Allen said. “Because it is there, not here, we tend to want to just sweep it under the rug, forget about it. So that’s why we’re bringing it here.”
One by one, protesters walked up to Cole’s office on the second floor, where District Director Will McPherson greeted them and took notes to give to the congressman. Cole was not in his Norman office Tuesday.
“We really want Tom Cole to feel this,” Miller said. “We want him to feel the pressure.”
Cole supported the House in its passage of a bill that would send emergency funds to manage what he called a “humanitarian crisis” at the border. After initial disagreement on a pair of bills for border funding, the House passed the Senate’s proposal and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Monday.
But protesters want to see more done, particularly in the cases of children. Some who gathered inside of Cole’s office said they had consistently voted Republican in the past but were now reconsidering.
“I know he’s aware of it. I want him to do something about it,” McCarty said. “He’s calling this a humanitarian crisis, but he’s not doing anything to solve the problem.”
Victoria Wood, a retired teacher, was part of a group from St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Norman who went down to the Texas-Mexico border last week. She worked in respite centers that had been set up near migrant detention centers in McAllen and Brownsville, Texas.
On a slow day, the respite centers saw between 300-400 people, but busy days could see more than 1,000 people, Wood said. She wants to see some form of order restored to processing migrants’ claims for entering the U.S.
“Some of our group went over into Mexico and brought water and snacks to people who are just standing on the bridge,” Wood said. “It looks like total chaos. There’s no procedure to go through, and the way I understand it is it used to be you’d go in and take a number and wait for it to be called.”
