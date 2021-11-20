In February 2022, Propositions 1 and 2 will once again go before voters in the city of Ada.
The propositions -- which were first approved by Ada residents in 1998 -- are a one-cent sales tax, the proceeds of which city officials say are used to improve Ada’s infrastructure and economic development.
Three-fourths of the proceeds (Prop 1) from the tax are earmarked for street upgrades and other public works projects, and the remaining one-fourth (Prop 2) is set aside for economic development efforts.
The city is asking voters for permission to renew the tax.
However, whereas the city usually asks residents for permission to continue the tax for five more years, this time, voters are being asked to make tax permanent.
The matter of placing the ordinances on the February ballot was voted on at the Nov. 1 city council meeting. However, there was an issue with the way Prop 2 was worded.
"Mr. Mayor and Council, if you'll remember, at the last council meeting, we approved the Proposition 1, Proposition 2 ordinances to be on the ballot in February," City Manager Cody Holcomb said at the city's Nov. 15 meeting where the amended wording was on the agenda.
Holcomb went on to explain that the state passed a new code limiting ballot wording at 210 words for each proposition. Holcomb indicated the city has created a new Prop 2 ordinance for the ballot with condensed wording which repeals and replaces the previous Prop 2 ordinance, and meets the guidelines for the ballot. Prop 1 was under 210 words, so no change was warranted.
"The wording (for the Prop 2 ordinance) has been condensed, but nothing material has changed," Holcomb said.
The council approved the item, the wording of which appeared on the Nov. 15 agenda as follows: "Discussion of and action on an ordinance levying a one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for economic development; providing effective date; providing ending date; providing the provisions are cumulative; providing for severability; repeal and replace City of Ada Ordinance 21-15."
