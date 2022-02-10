Ada voters approved Propositions 1 and 2 Tuesday, with Prop 1 receiving 600 yes votes and 233 no votes, while Prop 2 received 557 yes votes and 274 no votes.
Proposition 1 will now be a permanent tax.
The propositions -- which were first approved by Ada residents in 1998 -- are a one-cent sales tax, the proceeds of which city officials say are used to improve Ada’s infrastructure and economic development.
Three-fourths of the proceeds (Prop 1) from the tax are earmarked for street upgrades and other public works projects, and the remaining one-fourth (Prop 2) is set aside for economic development efforts.
