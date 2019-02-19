Proposal could expand state's health insurance access

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate committee unanimously advanced a proposal that could help insure hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans and breathe new life into the state’s ailing health care system.
Under the plan, Oklahoma leaders would accept billions in federal health care dollars meant to help states expand health insurance access under the Affordable Care Act.
But Oklahoma leaders plan to ask the federal government to allow them to care for the state’s Medicaid population in a different way than what the Obama-era policymakers envisioned, said the measure’s author, state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada.
Oklahoma’s program would create a premium assistance program for households whose income falls below 138 percent of the poverty line. Individuals would receive private health insurance that would primarily be subsidized with federal dollars. Able-bodied participants would be required to work and pay up to 5 percent of their premium, he said.
“At this moment, the federal government is giving us the opportunity to create a plan that works for Oklahoma,” McCortney said. “The next administration may not give us that flexibility, so I very much believe we need to act now to create an Oklahoma plan.”
If leaders receive federal approval, more than 200,000 uninsured Oklahomans would be eligible for insurance through the plan and about $1.2 billion in federal health care dollars would flow into the state, he said Oklahoma would be responsible for paying a 10 percent match — about $140 million — which McCortney said could be funded without any tax increases.
“The number of uninsured people that we have is killing health care in rural Oklahoma,” he said. “And when you add onto that the fact that making sure people have access to health care is just the right thing to do, I couldn’t sit still and not try (to get this bill passed).”
McCortney said Monday’s vote marked the first time a bill like this has ever gotten a hearing in the Capitol, much less a unanimous vote.
“I would not have expected a 9-0 vote to be honest, but I think there has been growing awareness of the crisis of the uninsured and the need to do something to provide more people with coverage to support our health care infrastructure and to support low-wage working adults,” said David Blatt, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning think tank.
Blatt said he considers the measure an effort to increase coverage by using commercial insurance rather than by increasing the number of Oklahomans enrolled in the Medicaid program.
“Overall, it’s going to be a huge economic and fiscal boost to the state,” he said.
Arkansas has already instituted a similar program, he said.
Other states implementing similar programs have experienced cost overruns of 157 percent more than what was proposed, said Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, a conservative-leaning think tank.
He said the Senate measure amounts to Medicaid expansion.
Small contends the measure would actually increase insurance eligibility for as many as 628,000 Oklahomans and cost the state as much as $321 million annually.
“The sleight of hand tricks to try to force expanding Obamacare have been tried in the past and start with great momentum,” he said.
But when lawmakers say trust them to fund it or say they need to raise taxes to pay for it, then the public becomes skeptical and support erodes, Small said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
